Police Searching For Armed Suspect On Vincennes Universities Campus November 17th, 2018

Vincennes Universities police department is looking for an armed suspect who approached two students.

The incident happened Thursday around 11 p.m. at the technology building on campus. Police say the gunman approached the students from a back parking lot- but quickly left the scene.

He is described as a Black man, 5’11” inches tall, and weighing about a hundred and sixty pounds. Witnesses say he was wearing a gray jacket.

No one was hurt and police believe this to be an isolated incident. If you have any information on this case, please contact the Vincennes University Police Department at (812) 888-5555.

