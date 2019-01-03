Home Indiana Evansville Police on Scene of Reported Robbery in Evansville January 3rd, 2019 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Police have taken at least three people into custody after responding to a robbery of an individual in Evansville.

Police say the call came in around 2:45PM with the caller saying he was assaulted and robbed at a home near the 1700 block of East Division Street.

Authorities arrived on scene and had at least three people in custody and are awaiting a warrant to search the property.

We will continue to update the story as we receive more information.

