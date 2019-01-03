Police on Scene of Reported Robbery in Evansville
Police have taken at least three people into custody after responding to a robbery of an individual in Evansville.
Police say the call came in around 2:45PM with the caller saying he was assaulted and robbed at a home near the 1700 block of East Division Street.
Authorities arrived on scene and had at least three people in custody and are awaiting a warrant to search the property.
We will continue to update the story as we receive more information.