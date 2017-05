Home Indiana Evansville Police at the Scene of a Gas Station Robbery May 2nd, 2017 Melissa Schroeder Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Evansville police are on the scene of a hold up at an east side gas station.

Dispatchers said the call came in around 5:30 Tuesday morning at the Kangaroo Express in the 300 block of South Kentucky Avenue.

According to police scanner reports, police are searching for the suspect right now.

Stay with 44News on air and online for more updates on this robbery when they become available.

