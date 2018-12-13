Home Indiana Police Say Richmond Shooting Suspect Died from Self-Inflicted Gunshot December 13th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

More information on the early morning shooting at Dennis Intermediate School has been released, most notably that police have confirmed the suspect is deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Richmond Police department were dispatched to the school shortly after 8:00AM after being alerted to a potential violent act that was said to occur at the school. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the school, which had had already been placed on lockdown.

Officers say they arrived at the school and confronted the teenage suspect, who reportedly shot the glass of a locked entry door and rushed inside. Police ran after the suspect and exchanged gunfire while inside the facility.

Police say the teenage suspect was found dead as the result of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. No officers were injured in the incident, and it has not yet been determined if the suspect was wounded by police.

After the incident occurred, Governor Eric Holcomb issued the following statement:

Earlier this morning, I directed the Indiana State Police to work with all local responders at the shooting at Dennis Intermediate School. We will continue to work with the school and Superintendent Jennifer McCormick to do everything possible to assist the community and support all those impacted by this terrible unfolding situation.

Comments

comments