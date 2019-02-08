Police Say Child Called in False Report Locking Down Mt. Vernon Schools

Mount Vernon police say they’ve tracked down the source of the 911 calls that put Mount Vernon schools on lockdown in January.

Posey County dispatch received several 911 calls from a cell phone in late January reporting there was a person on the Mount Vernon school campus with a firearm. Officers searched the campus and found the threat to be false.

This morning, police confirmed they tracked down the caller and they say it was an elementary aged child who made the false report.

Investigators say no charges will be filed, but they’re encouraging parents to talk to their child about the responsibilities of having a cell phone.

Officials are also reminding parents that cell phones that do not have a SIM card or an active service plan can still dial 911.

