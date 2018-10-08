Police Reveal Identity of Deceased 14-Month-Old

Police have released the name of the 14-month-old child that passed away over the weekend after being taken to the hospital on October 3rd.

Police say Nyla Brantley of Newburgh died at 7:54PM at the Cincinnati children’s hospital.

Police say 24-year old Richard Kennedy and 24-year old Samantha Burris have been arrested, and both face charges of neglect of a dependent.

According to police, Kennedy and Burris are not the parents of the child. Both are being held in the Posey County jail.

We will continue to provide updates on this story as we receive more information.

