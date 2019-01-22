Police Respond to Mount Vernon High School

Authorities are on scene at the Mount Vernon High School.

According Indiana State Patrol Sergeant Todd Ringle, “multiple units are on scene at the school regarding a threat involving a gun.”

Sergeant Ringle says no students have been injured, and no weapon has been located.

Right now, authorities are investigating the threat.

44News Reporter Megan DiVenti is on scene and working to learn more details surrounding the incident.

Please stay with 44News on air and online as we work to learn the details surrounding this story.

Comments

comments