Evansville Police are on scene of an active shooter situation in the 1800 block of Shelby Ave. near Frederick St. in Evansville.

44News is on scene and have been told that Shelby between Frederick and Rotherwood is blocked off.

Officers have found evidence of bullet casings on the ground.

We’ll bring you more information on air and online as it becomes available.

