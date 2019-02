The Madisonville Police Deparment are searching for a suspect responsible for robbing a gas station.

The Ideal Gas Station on South Main Street was robbed January 23rd around 7 p.m.

The clerk told police the person pulled out a knife and demanded money then ran away.

Police say they are hoping the surveillance video will help them identify the thief.

Anyone with information can contact MPD or Crimestoppers

