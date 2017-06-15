Police Release Pictures of Evansville Bank Robbery Suspect
Evansville Police have released pictures of the Fifth Third Bank robbery suspect. Officers responded to a call in the 600 block of East Diamond Avenue at Fifth Third Bank.
Police say a man walked up to the teller and passed them a note, demanding cash.
No injuries were reported. The suspecte is described as a black man wearing a blue shirt, black pants, a hat and sunglasses.
If you recognize the bank robbery suspect, you are asked to call EPD 812-436-7979 or the WeTip Hotline 1-800-78-CRIME.
