Police Release Pictures of Evansville Bank Robbery Suspect

Evansville Police have released pictures of the Fifth Third Bank robbery suspect. Officers responded to a call in the 600 block of East Diamond Avenue at Fifth Third Bank.

Police say a man walked up to the teller and passed them a note, demanding cash.

No injuries were reported. The suspecte is described as a black man wearing a blue shirt, black pants, a hat and sunglasses.

If you recognize the bank robbery suspect, you are asked to call EPD 812-436-7979 or the WeTip Hotline 1-800-78-CRIME.

