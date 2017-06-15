44News | Evansville, IN

Police Release Pictures of Evansville Bank Robbery Suspect

Police Release Pictures of Evansville Bank Robbery Suspect

June 15th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Evansville Police have released pictures of the Fifth Third Bank robbery suspect. Officers responded to a call in the 600 block of East Diamond Avenue at Fifth Third Bank.

Police say a man walked up to the teller and passed them a note, demanding cash.

No injuries were reported. The suspecte is described as a black man wearing a blue shirt, black pants, a hat and sunglasses.

If you recognize the bank robbery suspect, you are asked to call EPD 812-436-7979 or the WeTip Hotline 1-800-78-CRIME.

Stay with 44News on air and online for the latest updates.

Alex Hadley

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.