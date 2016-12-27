Police Release Photos of Robbery Suspect

Evansville police release new photos of a suspect involved in an armed robbery. It happened at the Metro PCS on East Morgan Avenue. The suspect is a man about 6 feet tall, wearing blue jeans, and a gray zip up hoodie. He was also wearing a ski mask. Employees say they were robbed at gunpoint around 6:00 Monday evening. The suspect got away with cash and merchandise. If anyone has any information about this crime, they are encouraged to call Evansville police.

