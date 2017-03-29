Home Kentucky Police Release the Names of the People Involved in Fatal Kentucky Crash March 29th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

Police have released the names of the people involved in a single vehicle accident that left one woman dead Wednesday morning. It happened around 5:40 a.m. on Kentucky 56 between Sebree and Beech Grove.

Authorities say 29-year-old Allen Rodriguez was driving eastbound on KY-56 when for unknown reasons the vehicle left the roadway, struck a tree, and ended up in a ditch. Rodriguez was life-flighted to Deaconess Hospital in Evansville. His condition is unknown at this time. Kentucky State Police says they believe he was wearing his seat belt.

The front passenger, 29-year-old Maria Pascual was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers say she was wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash.

Another passenger, 29-year-old Manual Gasper was taken to Methodist Hospital in Henderson. His injuries are unknown.

KSP says 29-year-old Jose Riso Berto was treated on the scene and released.

32-year-old Walter Francisco Pascual was also life-flighted to Deaconess in Evansville, but his injuries are unknown at this time.

Police say all of the passengers were wearing their seat belts.

All of the people involved in this accident work at a local farmer and were driving to work.

Troopers say it’s too early to know whether speed, drugs or alcohol was a contributing factor in this accident. This crash is still under investigation.

