Authorities have released the name of the juvenile shot Saturday, March 16th.

Police say 18-year-old Tyshawn Hawkins was found outside a home with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to the Owensboro Regional Hospital for his injuries.

A 17-year-old was charged with Assault 1st Degree and Possession of a Defaced Firearm.

Authorities say this investigation is ongoing.

Previous story:

Juvenile Shot Multiple Times in Reported Burglary, Owensboro Police Investigating

