Home Kentucky Police Release Name of Driver Killed in U.S. 62 Wreck May 21st, 2017 Heather Good Kentucky Pinterest

Authorities have released the name of the driver killed in a head-on collision near Central City Saturday.

According to Kentucky State Police, 20-year-old Rebekka Leach of Utica was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe Leach lost control of her car and crossed the center line along U.S. 62.

Three people in the second car, including a 7-year-old girl, were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Heather Good Weekend Anchor and Reporter. Heather is a native of Indiana, graduating from the University of Indianapolis with a Bachelor’s Degree in Communications with an emphasis in Electronic Media, and a Minor in Political Science. More Posts - Website Follow Me:



Comments

comments