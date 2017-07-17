Home Indiana Police to Release Information in the Delphi Murder Case July 17th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Indiana State Police say new information is expected to be released Monday in the Delphi double homicide case.

In February, Abby Williams and Libby German disappeared while walking on a trail in Delphi, Indiana. Their bodies were found a few days later.

Authorities later released a photo of a man walking on the bridge and a recording of a suspect saying “down the hill”.

Last weekend, a softball tournament was held in memory of the girls. Proceeds from the tournament are going toward a new sports complex in their honor.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, call the tip line at 844-459-5786. Callers can remain anonymous.

44News will continue this developing story, and bring you information as it becomes available.

