Police Raid Madisonville Tattoo Parlor

Madisonville police raid a downtown tattoo parlor, and four people are taken into custody. It happened after a search warrant was served at Eden Ink Tattoo and Body Piercing in Hopkins County.

John Eden was taken into custody and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. Police say they discovered a bag that Eden was sitting on when they were searching the business. Inside the bag, they say they found meth and several baggies. Officers also say they found several pills and marijuana in a drawer.

Authorities indicated the items found were consistent with illegal drug trafficking.

Police also arrested Franklin Campbell for possession of meth, giving officer a false name, and three out of the county warrants. Jana Mena is charged with possession of meth, drug paraphernalia, and non-payment of fines. Chris Loyd was arrested on a bench warrant.

Eden has since bonded out of the Hopkins County Jail.

