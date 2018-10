Home Indiana Police Pursuits Ends With Crash in Knox County October 31st, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Indiana State Police are investigating a crash involving a suspect who is accused of leading officers on a chase.

The pursuit started with Vincennes police Wednesday afternoon.

The driver lost control near Sixth Street Road and ended up in a ditch.

ISP says the driver was ejected and is being treated for serious injuries.

Comments

comments