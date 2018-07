One person is in custody following a high speed pursuit in Spencer County. It happened around 10:00 a.m.

Indiana State Police have not said why the chase started, how long it may have gone, or who is in custody, but witnesses say the speeds in the pursuit topped 100 miles per hour.

They also say it ended near the intersection of Highways 231 and 62.

Witnesses also say one person was taken into custody.

