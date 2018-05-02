Home Kentucky Police Pursuit Lands Ends With Arrest May 2nd, 2018 Britney Taylor Kentucky

A Webster County man is facing a laundry list of charges following a pursuit. On April 30th around 11 a.m., kentucky State Troopers tried to stop a vehicle for speeding in the Diamond Community. The driver, later identified as Jeffery Thompson, 30, of Wheatcroft, is accused of failing to stop.

Troopers say he was driving 12 miles per hour over the speed limit. They say he fled to a residential driveway on Bill Dorris Road and sped into a field.

KSP says Thompson stopped the vehicle then fled on foot. His passengers, Chaz Rodney and Tonya Whitten, were detained, but were not charged after cooperating in the investigation.

A short time later, authorities were able to locate and apprehend Thompson. Thompson is charged with speeding, fleeing police, wanton endangerment, reckless driving, and resisting arrest. He’s being held on a $5,000 bond in the Webster County Jail.

Comments

comments