Police Pursuit Ends With Newburgh Man’s Arrest

A Newburg man is facing several charges after leading police on a chase Monday night. Newburgh Police attempted to pull over 24-year-old Mitchell Railey for a traffic violation on SR 662.

Police say Railey refused to stop and a chase followed suit. According to officers, he fled on foot after ending the pursuit near Mary Joetta Drive; he was located shortly after by a K9.

Railey was arrested and transported to the Warrick County Security Center.

He is being charged with habitual traffic violator, neglect of a dependent, resisting law enforcement, operating while intoxicated with a minor passenger, OWI endangerment, criminal recklessness, and reckless driving.

Comments

comments