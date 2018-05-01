Home Kentucky Police Pursuit Ends With Hopkins County Man’s Arrest May 1st, 2018 Britney Taylor Kentucky

What started out as a traffic stop turned into a police pursuit in Hopkins County. Madisonville Police arrested Dustin Suttle, 30, of Dawson Springs, just before 10:00 last night.

Police say they tried to pull Suttle over along Anton Road for driving his motorcycle on a sidewalk. Instead of stopping, officers say Suttle took off, later losing control, and wrecking in a yard on Meadowlark Lane, just east of the Pennyrile.

Investigators say they had to chase Suttle down, and when they caught him, they found a sizeable amount of meth and prescription drugs.

Suttle is facing several charges, including reckless driving, fleeing police, and trafficking meth. He’s being held in the Hopkins County Jail.

