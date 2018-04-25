Home Kentucky Police Officer Hit By Car While Serving Warrant In Owensboro April 25th, 2018 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro

An Owensboro police officer has been hit by a car while serving a warrant. It happened around 4:00 this afternoon. The officer was trying to serve a warrant at a home on Bent Tree Drive in Owensboro wehn the suspect hit the officer with his car.

The suspect was driving a green and silver late model Mercury. He headed westbound off of Bent Tree Drive.

Authorities say the officer suffered minor injuries, and was taken to an area hospital to be checked out.

We’ll bring you details as more information becomes available.

Comments

comments