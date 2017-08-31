Police Offering Safety Tips For HydroFest 2017

Evansville Police are offering a few safety tips for HydroFest this weekend. First, you cannot bring tents or umbrellas, or pets of any kind. You also cannot bring skates, skateboards, bicycles, or rollerblades.

Police would also like to ask that people don’t block the sidewalks on the levee.

Those attending the event will be allowed to bring a 12″ by 12″ by 12″ cooler. Anything larger than that will not be allowed into the event.

Keep in mind any package or bag can be searched at any time.

HydroFest will begin Friday, September 1st and run through Sunday, September 3rd on the Ohio River in downtown Evansville.

Children under 12 get in for free, but adults pay $10 for all three days of the event.

For more information, visit Evansville HydroFest.

