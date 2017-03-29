Home Kentucky Police Need Help Identifying Two Shoplifting Suspects in Madisonville March 29th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

Kentucky State Police need the public’s help in identifying two shoplifting suspects. The two women were reportedly involved in stealing merchandise from the Pilot Truck Stop on Free Henry Road in Madisonville.

On Monday, March 20th the two white women walked into the Pilot Truck Stop and one of the females was reportedly seen concealing merchandise in an attempt to shoplift while the other woman bought a drink and gas. Both women left the store in a white four door passenger car with tinted windows.

Police need help identifying the two women in this case. Anyone with information is asked to call KSP Post 2 at 270-676-3313. Callers can remain anonymous.

