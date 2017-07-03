Home Kentucky Police Need Help Finding Greenville Mom and Daughter July 3rd, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

Authorities need help finding a missing mother and daughter from the Greenville, Kentucky area. Laura Jo Griffin and her daughter Aleigha were last seen on Friday, June 30th in a dark blue 2008 Chevrolet HHR with Kentucky Plate 900VHC. The vehicle has multiple stickers on it.

Police say they could be in the company of William Wiley.

The mother is described as a white woman around 5’4″, 250 pounds, blonde hair, blue eyes and a tattoo on each leg and one on her right wrist.

Aleigha is described as a white nine-month-old girl with blonde hair and blues eyes around 20 pounds.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, you are asked to call the Greenville Police Department.

Comments

comments