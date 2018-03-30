Home Indiana Police: Man Swings Baton At Walmart Employees March 30th, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana

A Dubois County man is arrested after allegedly swinging a collapsible baton at Walmart employees. Jasper Police were called to Walmart around 11:00 this morning for reports of disorderly conduct.

When officers arrived, they say Michael McCracken, was walking away from the store. Officers stopped, detained and spoke with McCracken. After speaking with McCracken, police spoke with Walmart employees.

Employees told police that McCracken was in the electronics department when they say he began yelling and cussing at the employee there. They said it got so bad other customers told McCracken to calm down and he yelled at them.

Shortly after, management told McCracken several times that he needed to leave, but he continued to yell and cuss at them as he walked toward the front of the store.

Once they got to the front of the store, employees say McCracken pulled out a collapsible baton, threaten them, and even swung it at one of the employees a couple times.

McCracken eventually walked toward the exit. He’s charged with disorderly conduct and intimidation with a deadly weapon.

