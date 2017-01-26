Home Indiana Police Make Arrest in Stolen Vehicle Case January 26th, 2017 Chris Cerenelli Indiana Pinterest

Sheriff’s Deputies in Dubois County have arrested a woman they say ditched a stolen car outside a business in Ferdinand.

They arrested 18 year old Clara Whippo of Jasper Thursday and charged her with auto theft and breaking and entering.

Ferdinand police were called to the Dollar General Store on Main Street where they say a woman left the car after it had run off the road near the business.

She soon ran off, and couldn’t be located until Thursday.

Authorities say several tips led them to identifying and arresting Whippo.

Chris Cerenelli



