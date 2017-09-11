Home Indiana Police Make An Arrest After A Pair Of Sunday Morning Robberies September 11th, 2017 Tommy Mason Indiana

Evansville Police make and arrest in a pair of Sunday morning robberies. According to police, the first hold up happened just after 2:00AM at the Circle K gas station in the 2400 block or Riverside Drive. The clerk said, the suspect offered a note, but did not get cash from the register and took off. A short time later, police were called to the Chuckles gas station in the 1600 block of South Green River Road. Police say, the suspect also offered the clerk a not demanding money, and he got away with over $120. According to a police report, officers arrested 19 year old Tyreeke Deshay Hooks a short time later. He’s charged with Robbery along with several drug charges.

