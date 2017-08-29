Home Indiana Evansville Police Looking For Witnesses To American Legion Shooting August 29th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Evansville Police say they want witnesses to come forward as they continue to investigate Sunday’s deadly shooting. Officers are investigating the shooting death of Anthony Blaylock, who was shot outside of the American Legion in Evansville.

Video from the area shows numerous people near the scene of the shooting. Officers were on the scene within seconds of the shooting, and there were numerous people in the area, but few witnesses have come forward.

Authorities say three other people sustained non-life threatening injuries in the shooting. Blaylock was found laying on the side of the American Legion Building with multiple gunshot wounds. He later died at Deaconess Hospital.

No arrests have been made in this case. The names of the three other victims have not been released at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident should call EPD at 812-436-7979 or the WeTip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME. Callers can remain anonymous.

Comments

comments