Police Looking for Suspect in Wednesday Morning Stabbing in Evansville June 30th, 2017 Tommy Mason Indiana

An early morning stabbing sends one woman to the hospital, while Evansville Police search for her ex-boyfriend. According to the police report, officers were called to the 400 block of Jeanette Avenue early Thursday morning around 2:00am. The victim says, she woke up to find her ex-boyfriend stabbing her in the leg, before leaving in her vehicle. Police say, the victim was taken to St. Vincent Hospital for treatment.

