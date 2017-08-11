Home Indiana Evansville Police Looking For Suspect After Man Pistol Whipped At Evansville Apartment August 11th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Evansville Police are looking for the suspect accused of pistol whipping a man at the Terra Trace Apartments. The incident happened Friday around 2:30 a.m.

Officers say the victim had some injuries, and the suspect stole a couple hundred dollars.

Apparently, the victim does not have a good description of the suspect only that he was last seen wearing a face mask and camouflage hoodie.

Police are still investigating this incident.

Comments

comments