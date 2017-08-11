Police Looking For Suspect After Man Pistol Whipped At Evansville Apartment
Evansville Police are looking for the suspect accused of pistol whipping a man at the Terra Trace Apartments. The incident happened Friday around 2:30 a.m.
Officers say the victim had some injuries, and the suspect stole a couple hundred dollars.
Apparently, the victim does not have a good description of the suspect only that he was last seen wearing a face mask and camouflage hoodie.
Police are still investigating this incident.