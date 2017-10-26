Home Kentucky Police Looking For Suspect In Connection To Ohio County Bank Robbery October 26th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky

Kentucky State Police are looking for the suspect in connection to an Ohio County bank robbery. Troopers are looking for 35-year-old Robert Carter, of Millwood. They were notified around 10 a.m. from the alarm company at Commonwealth Bank in Fordsville, regarding an armed robbery.

Investigators say he went into the bank, brandished a pistol, and demanded cash from the teller. They say the teller complied and the suspect fled the scene in a black Chevy pick-up truck with another unknown white man, heading east on KY 54.

Carter is described as a white man around 5’9″, short brown hair, blue eyes, wearing a dark grey jacket, red shirt, and blue jeans. He is considered armed and dangerous.

If you think you’ve seen Carter or know where he is, call 911 immediately.

