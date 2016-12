Home Indiana Police Looking for Suspect Accused of Stealing Charity Jars December 23rd, 2016 Matt Peak Indiana Pinterest

The Evansville Police Department is trying to identify the person who stole two charity jars this holiday season. They were taken from the Fountain View Market on 37 Adams Avenue. It happened November 18th. Authorities are asking if you know the identity of the person or have any information about this theft, please call Evansville Police Department detectives.

