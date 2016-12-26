44News | Evansville, IN

Police are Looking into Reports of Shots Fired near Haynie’s Corner

December 26th, 2016 Evansville, Indiana

Evansville police are looking into a report of shots being fired near Haynie’s Corner. The incident happened around 3 p.m. in the 1000 block of Parrett. Police were sent there after someone called 911 saying they saw two men on the street arguing. That’s when witnesses say one man pulled out a gun and fired at the other, then both men took off.

Police closed down a portion of the street to investigate the incident, but so far no word on whether they found anything significant.

