44News | Evansville, IN

Police Looking for Person of Interest in Owensboro Shooting

Police Looking for Person of Interest in Owensboro Shooting

March 9th, 2017 Kentucky, Owensboro

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Owensboro police need your help to track down a person of interest in a shooting investigation. Officers are looking for Anthony Todd Logsdon. The shooting happened March 3rd just before 8 a.m. in the 2300 block of Ben Ali Court.

First responders found 48-year-old Sean “Cali” Andersen with a gunshot wound to his head. He was taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital where he died a short time later.
This incident is still under investigation.

Logsdon is described as being 5’10”, balding, brown eyes with a goatee. He has a large tattoo on his left arm of a female face.

If you know where Logsdon may be you are asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888 or Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

Britney Taylor

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.