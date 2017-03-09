Home Kentucky Police Looking for Person of Interest in Owensboro Shooting March 9th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro Pinterest

Owensboro police need your help to track down a person of interest in a shooting investigation. Officers are looking for Anthony Todd Logsdon. The shooting happened March 3rd just before 8 a.m. in the 2300 block of Ben Ali Court.

First responders found 48-year-old Sean “Cali” Andersen with a gunshot wound to his head. He was taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital where he died a short time later.

This incident is still under investigation.

Logsdon is described as being 5’10”, balding, brown eyes with a goatee. He has a large tattoo on his left arm of a female face.

If you know where Logsdon may be you are asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888 or Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

Comments

comments