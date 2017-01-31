44News | Evansville, IN

Police are Looking for Missing Owensboro Woman

January 31st, 2017 Kentucky, Owensboro

Owensboro Police are looking for a reported missing woman. Officers say 18-year-old Rebekah Mata’s family reported her missing Monday. Authorities say a family member reported the last time they spoke with Mata was on Monday, January 9th around 10 p.m. She is listed as homeless and frequents Smothers Park and Towne Square Mall.

Rebekah Mata was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and yoga pants. She has dark hair, 5’3″ tall and about 150 pounds. If anyone has information on Rebekah Mata’s whereabouts is asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888 or Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

