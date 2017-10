Police are looking for a missing Henderson woman. Joedy Stambush’s family reported her missing on Wednesday, October 25th at 2:30 p.m.

Joedy’s family and friends have not seen or heard from her since Saturday, October 21st. She may be driving a silver 2005 Ford Taurus with Indiana license plate XFH457.

Joedy could be in the Henderson/Evansville area.

If you have any information on Joedy Stambush, you are asked to call 911.

Comments

comments