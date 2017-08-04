Police Looking For Missing 82 Year Old

Indiana State Police are looking for Shirley Hankins of Evansville.

The 82 year old was last seen Thursday morning near Eddyville, Kentucky. Officials say she was driving back to Evansville from Jackson, Tennessee. Family and friends began to worry about her when she never showed up at her home. Hankins was driving a 2014 silver Kia Sedona with an Indiana disabled license plate number D268QH. The car also has a Delta Airline sticker on the rear bumper, and she was traveling with her pet beagle.

Hankins is said to suffer from Alzheimer’s, dementia, and other medical conditions.

Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN. More Posts - Website

