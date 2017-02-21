Home Kentucky Police Looking for Man in Connection to Kentucky Teen’s Death February 21st, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

Authorities are looking for a man wanted in connection to the murder of a Princeton, Kentucky teen last week. Princeton police have issued an arrest warrant for 20-year-old Deshaun La’Keith Palmer for reportedly shooting and killing De’Aryn Hamilton. This incident happened Monday, February 13th around 8 p.m.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 300 block of North Seminary Street in Princeton. When they arrived they found Hamilton lying in the middle of the road. He was later pronounced dead at Caldwell County Medical Center.

Police say Palmer is believed to be armed and dangerous and they believe he is in the Madisonville-Hopkins County area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Madisonville or Princeton Police.

