Police Looking For Information On Missing Evansville Man

Evansville Police are looking for information on a missing Evansville man. The family of 24-year-old Hassan Diriye haven’t seen or heard from him since July 30th.

Officers have checked several local addresses, but have not located him yet.

Diriye is believed to be driving a maroon Nissan Altima with Kentucky license plates. Authorities say they don’t know of any danger to Diriye.

Anyone with information is asked to call EPD at 812-436-7979.

