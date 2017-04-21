Police Looking for Information on Attempted Burglary Suspect

Evansville Police are looking for information about an attempted burglary suspect. The incident happened overnight on April 9th at Fire and Rain on North First Avenue.

Investigators are trying to identify a man seen on video surveillance during that time. In the video he is seen wearing a black and blue hoodie, red and black hat with blue jeans and boots.

If you have information about this man, you are asked to call EPD at 812-436-7979 or WeTip at 1-800-78-CRIME.

Comments

comments