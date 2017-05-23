Home Indiana Police Looking for Hit and Run Suspect in Dubois Co. May 23rd, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Authorities are looking for a person who left the scene of a crash Monday afternoon in Gibson County. The crash happened at the intersection of State Road 162 and Schnellville Road near the Highway Department garage just before 1 p.m.

Police say an unknown man driving a blue, possibly green, full-size regular cab truck described as possibly a Ford or Dodge model hit another pickup and left the scene.

Officers say the truck will have significant damage to the front end, and the suspect’s vehicle had a golf cart or side-by-side vehicle in the back.

If you have information about this incident, you are asked to call the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office at 812-482-3522. Callers can remain anonymous.

