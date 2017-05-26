Police Looking For Armed, Dangerous Suspect

The Evansville Police Department is looking for a man who is believed to be armed and dangerous. 22 year old Curtis Momon is wanted in connection to a May 21st shooting at Chuckles Gas Station on North Fares Avenue.

Police say the shooting happened around 3:45AM on the 21st and when officers arrived on scene multiple cars were leaving the lot. Police stopped one car and located two victims inside who were both taken to an area hospital for treatment. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Momon is asked to call Evansville Police or the We-Tip hotline.

Lauren Leslie



