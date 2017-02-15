Police Locate Missing Henderson Man With Dementia
Henderson police have located the missing Henderson man. Bennie Harvey, who suffers from dementia, has been found near the railroad tracks off of Center Street in Henderson.
Authorities were called to a home in the 400 block of South Alvasia Street when his girlfriend reported he had been missing. Police say he has had previous incidents where he goes missing.
Officers say Bennie Harvey is safe and sound in good condition.
Previous Story
Police are searching for a missing Henderson man with dementia. Authorities say Bennie Harvey went missing from a residence in the 400 block of South Alvasia Street. Officers say Juanita Cabell told them she fell asleep around 1:30 a.m. after watching TV with Harvey, but when she woke up, he was gone. Harvey suffers from dementia and has wandered off before.
Police say he has previously been found at his childhood home at 925 Center Street, but they have not located him there or anywhere in the area. Bennie Harvey left on foot, but will accept a ride from a vehicle if he is offered one.
He is described as a black man who is balding with some gray hair near his ears, and he is 6’1″, 150 pounds with a burn scar on his right shoulder.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.