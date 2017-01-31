44News | Evansville, IN

Police Investigating Thefts From Kenny Kent Chevy In Evansville

January 31st, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

Evansville Police are investigating a theft from a local car dealership. Officers say tires and rims were taken from Kenny Kent Chevrolet at 4600 East Division. The theft happened January 22nd around 8 a.m. Authorities say they believe two men took four tires and rims off of a truck parked on the dealership lot. During the investigation, police say the men also stole a license plate from another truck at a nearby business. That license plate was left behind at the Kenny Kent Chevy lot. Police say the men were driving a Chevy truck and a Cadillac SUV. The truck has a decal along the top of the rear window.

Anyone who recognizes the man or the vehicles is asked to call EPD at 812-436-7979 or WeTip at 1-800-78-CRIME.

