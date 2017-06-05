Home Indiana Evansville Police Investigating Suspicious Circumstances Surrounding Body Found In Car June 5th, 2017 Lauren Leslie Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Evansville Police are investigating after a body is found in a vehicle in the 1300 block of East Maryland Street. Dispatchers say a call came in around 4:45 Monday morning for an unresponsive person. When officers arrived to the scene a man’s body was found in a Porsche that had apparently ran off the road into a property.

Police say the vehicle is a rental car and circumstances surrounding the death are suspicious. 44News is told that the man found in the vehicle is in his 20’s, and has a Newburgh address.

44News will continue to follow the developing story and provide updates as new information becomes available.

