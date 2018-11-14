Home Indiana Police Investigating String of Washington Car Break-Ins November 14th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Washington, Indiana police say they’re closing in on the suspects responsible for a string of recent car break-ins.

Our media partners at the Washington Times Herald say police received six complaints of break-ins near Washington High School and Junior High.

Cash and small items were taken in most of the incidents. Authorities say they believe the suspects are kids and not adults.

Meanwhile, Evansville police have been responding to several similar calls. In many of these incidents, the vehicles were left unlocked and some cars have been stolen because suspects have found keys in people’s cars.

Local authorities say this is a good reminder to take valuables out of your vehicle and always lock your doors.

