Police Investigating Stolen Auto Parts From Evansville Church October 24th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

The search is on for whoever stole auto parts from an Evansville Church. It happened at Zion Missionary Baptist Church two weeks ago.

The church said on its Facebook page that someone in a late model Dodge Dakota Pickup has been stealing catalytic converters from church vans and buses presumably to sell for scrap.

Evansville Police say they have an investigation open into the incidents.

