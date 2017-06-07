Police Investigating Shots Fired Incidents in Henderson

Henderson Police are trying to figure out who fired shot into two businesses, damaging windows. The vandalisms happened Wednesday just before 3:15 a.m.

Officers say someone used a BB gun or a small caliber gun to break the windows at the Thornton’s and Cool Breeze Vapors on North Green Street.

A Thornton’s employee told police that she was working when she heard the glass break and saw one of the front doors windows was shattered.

There were no injuries reported. Cool Breeze Vapors was empty at the time of the incident.

If you have any information about these incidents, you are asked to call HPD at 270-831-1295 or Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1111.

