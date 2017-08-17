Police Investigating After Shots Fired Into Evansville Home

Evansville Police are investigating, after a homeowner says – she fired back at suspects who first fired shots into her home. Officers responded to the 200 block of North Spring Street around 11:30 Wednesday night. Police say the victim saw a black Dodge Challenger leave the scene, after the shots were fired. Child Protective services were also called to the scene, due to three children living in the home. If you know anything about this incident, you are asked to call Evansville Police.

Comments

comments